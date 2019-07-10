STAFFORD, Va. — A Chick-fil-A employee went above and beyond to help a customer having a bad day.

Shauna Hall was getting out of her van when she dropped her phone in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A in Stafford, Virginia. The phone fell into a storm drain.

“After a moment of loosing (sic) my freakin (sic) mind, I lay on the ground, placing my head best I can between my van and the drain, looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach. Of course, it has not,” Hall said in a Facebook post.

That’s when Seth, a digital marketing director with Chick-fil-A, said he would help.

After cleaning his finger after slicing it trying to remove the manhole cover to the drain, Seth went into the storm drain and retrieved Hall’s phone. It didn’t break in the fall and wasn’t wet.

“As he was about to climb out of the hole he asked me to snap a picture so he could show his girlfriend what he did at work today,” Hall said.

Seth’s shift had just ended, yet he didn’t hesitate to stay and help a customer in need.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter