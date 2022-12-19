100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization

Owner of 'Bea Lovely Scrubs,' Sheba Lewis, was gifted presents from community groups as a child. Now, she is giving back to the community that supported her.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays.

“I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”

On Monday afternoon at Middleton High School in Tampa, dozens of bikes were neatly lined up in the parking lot, while eager kids waited patiently to be gifted a new set of wheels.

The donations and celebration surrounding it were made possible through a collaboration between the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa (CDC of Tampa) and Sheba Lewis's Bea Lovely Scrubs. It was the third Annual Bike Giveaway.

In time for the holidays, the goal of the collaborative effort was to make the holiday special for 100 pre-identified families that are in need and reside in Hillsborough County.

“This giveaway is a blessing for those parents who may be on a limited income, so I want to personally thank Bea Lovely Scrubs for making sure that no family and no kid is left behind during this holiday season,” CDC of Tampa’s President and CEO Ernest Coney, Jr. said.

According to a press release, the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (CDC of Tampa) "creates opportunities for people to build prosperous futures and vibrant communities.