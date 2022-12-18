How to help those in need before Christmas

Metropolitan Ministries says the need is greater than they’ve ever seen before due to inflation.

TAMPA, Fla. — Families are in greater need this holiday season due to inflation. Those who work at Metropolitan Ministries said they have never seen the need so great.

With one week before Christmas, they are asking for your help.

Inside the holiday tent at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa, there are a variety of food, toys and and volunteers like Mo Chiodini.

"It just gives me an opportunity to give back and I just love giving back," Chiodini said.

For the last five years Chiodini has spent countless hours inside the donation tent to help those who are struggling. Volunteers at Metropolitan Ministries box food daily and give toys to children for Christmas. This year Chiodini said there are noticeably more people in need.

"This year we’re seeing a lot more people come through, it’s busier, there’s longer lines for everything," Chiodini said. "We know it’s a lot busier."

Rob Lamke works as the vice president of facilities and operations at Metropolitan Ministries. He says this year the need is so great due to inflation.

"With rising costs from fuel to groceries." Lamke said. "As the need has been so great this year, so has the response from our community."

People have been donating money, food and toys. That will allow families to have Christmas presents and dinner, but they are low on some items.

"Our teens and our tweens, we’re struggling with the toys right now," Chiodini said.

They're still looking for donations. Right now they are in need of games, blankets, stuffed animals and hams before Christmas Eve.

"Whatever you can do to help, please do it right now," Chiodini stated.

If you are someone who is looking to donate, you can also do that online. There are numerous ways to give. You can buy something off their online registry so you know exactly what you're giving. You can also give monetary donations.