Cereal for Summer coming in, but still time to give

Tens of thousands of cereal boxes have been donated so far, but there’s still time to help feed hungry kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay’s Cereal for Summer drive is nearing its goal of providing 1 million meals.

You can help meet that goal and feed hungry kids by donating cereal boxes or cash through May 31.

Groups, businesses, schools, and public agencies collecting for Cereal for Summer have all been turning in their donations to Feeding Tampa Bay. So far, more than 40,000 pounds (think very large cereal boxes!) have been collected.

Cash donations total more than $86,000. The combined effort will now provide more than 832,000 meals — but more meals are needed.

According to Feeding Tampa Bay, one in four children in our area is considered food insecure and the problem increases during the summertime when they’re not receiving meals at school.

Cereal for Summer is distributed to needy families in a 10-county area.