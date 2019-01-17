ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many federal workers and their families, money is not easy to come by during the government shutdown.

Those who received paychecks last week saw a lot of zeros. For people in need, communities and organizations across Tampa Bay are stepping up to the plate.

RELATED: Food stamp recipients will get benefits in lump sum, and that could create problems

RELATED: Federal workers use Tampa airport food bank to make ends meet during government shutdown

RELATED: Number of federal workers seeking unemployment benefits doubles during shutdown

Here's a breakdown of available services to federal workers needing extra assistance until they are paid once again:

Would you like to help add to this list? Email desk@wtsp.com with the need-to-know information.

Hillsborough County: Call customer service at (813) 272-5900.

Largo: Free haircuts with Gabby Q Cuts for any active Coast Guard and other federal agencies. By appointment only, text (727) 678-9231.

Pinellas County: Customers needing help with their water/sewer bill can call customer services at (727) 464-4000. People are asked to show proof of impact by showing their last two pay stubs, with one showing zero dollars deposited.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Safety Harbor: The city will defer water, wastewater, streetlight, stormwater and solid waste fees until the furlough ends. Call utility billing at (727) 724-1555.

St. Petersburg: Donations to help Coast Guard workers are being accepted at City Hall's community services office and are being distributed through the Sun Coast branch of the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer’s Association. Call Amanda Kubisiak at (727) 892-5141 with any questions.

Tampa: People who have a history of paying their utility bills on time can set up a payment plan. Contact the call center at (813) 274-8811.

Rocco's Tacos is offering a $20 credit through Sunday.

Tampa/St. Petersburg: Airbnb is offering "a night on us." Any federal executive branch employee who hosts an experience or three nights in their homes through March 18 will get up to $110 extra.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.