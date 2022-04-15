Jewish community in Tampa honors Ukrainians during Passover Seder

At the JCC in Tampa, guests were encouraged to bring an extra friend or family member along to this Passover Seder to honor those in Ukraine who can't.

As the sun sets on Friday and Passover begins, the Jewish community in Tampa is celebrating in a way that honors their counterparts in Ukraine.

"You’re not alone," says Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski of Chabad Chai South Tampa. "Wherever you might be around the world, you’re not alone.”

Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski says this Passover marks another celebration of blessings paired with a prayer for peace.

At the Jewish Community Center in Tampa, guests were encouraged to bring an extra friend or family member along to this Passover Seder in honor of those who don’t have the opportunity to participate this year.

"In Ukraine, where there are so many Jewish people unable to celebrate a Passover Seder, we are going to pause tonight, and we are going to reflect and think about them. We’re going to pray that they, and all peoples everywhere, should have peace and harmony in their lives.”

Dee Cawley was one of the people invited to Passover Seder on Friday. She says it’s important to take moments like this to show support and love for those who need it most.

"It’s encouragement for freedom and positivity," she said. "Anything where people can congregate together for good. Why not?”

With matzah from both Ukraine and Jerusalem being shared at Seder to pay homage, Rabbi Mendy says, this is the perfect time to recognize all the good that we have.