Live Well Team of Tampa Bay pays it forward with Cereal for Summer

TAMPA, Fla. — Wednesday is "International Pay it Forward Day", and to celebrate, the Live Well Team of Tampa Bay is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay's Cereal for Summer program.

Friends and clients are invited to an evening of philanthropy complete with an educational tour of Feeding Tampa Bay’s warehouse. The "price" of admission is one box of cereal to help feed hungry kids.

Feeding Tampa Bay’s Cereal for Summer program aims to end child hunger one box of cereal at a time. Many children face hunger over the summer when they are not guaranteed free or reduced meals usually received at school.

One in four children in Tampa Bay don't know where their next meal is coming from, according to Feeding Tampa Bay. And as our community continues to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the need for food donations is greater than ever.

If you would like to donate, public collection opportunities will be set up at Publix in Britton Plaza or Disston Plaza on May 14.

More information can be found at CerealforSummer.org