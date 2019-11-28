TAMPA, Fla. — Volunteers showed up early this morning to fire up the ovens and prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who need it most. Metro spokesperson Billy Somerville compiled a list of items cooked by staff, which included 1,500 pounds of turkey:

• 1,200 lbs. of stuffing

• 1,200 lbs. of mashed potatoes

• 80 gallons of gravy

• 1,300 lbs. of vegetables

• 1,000 pies

As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Metro will start getting ready for Christmas. The organization will need food and money donations as well as volunteers.

Metropolitan Ministries' main campus is located at 2002 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa, and the Pasco campus is located at 3214 US HWY 19 in Holiday. For more information about how to get involved this holiday season, click here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter