New Pinellas Park playground equipment generates smiles

Adaptive equipment allows kids with disabilities to play with their friends.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A playground is supposed to be a place where friends can laugh and play together. But often, children with disabilities feel left out.

Some new adaptive equipment at Broderick Park is helping change that.

Officials from the city of Pinellas Park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, to celebrate the additional equipment.

Students from Nina Harris Exceptional Student Center, which is right next door to the park, took part in the celebration.

The kids were all smiles sitting in a zipline chair or rolling their wheelchairs onto a merry-go-round and taking a swirl.

“Our kids love it. They love coming out here. They have a blast,” school behavioral specialist Jacquie Grimes said. “They’re all going to be out here today having fun and just being kids.”

A $25,000 grant from 10 Tampa Bay and the TEGNA Foundation helped purchase the equipment.