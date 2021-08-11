Help kids and Stuff the Bus!

10 Tampa Bay and the Pinellas Education Foundation hold a school supply drive on Aug. 27.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kids throughout the Tampa Bay area are now back at school, so let's help them get off to a great start.

10 Tampa Bay and the Pinellas Education Foundation will hold a school supply drive on Friday, Aug. 27. We'll be set up to receive donations in the Gateway Target parking lot located at 8151 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N in St. Petersburg from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Look for the bus!

Teachers say all sorts of supplies are needed: pencils, pens, paper and everything in between. For ideas on what to give or to donate online click here.