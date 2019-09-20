It’s still mighty hot outside, but this week 10News and Publix have been putting teachers and kids throughout the Bay Area in a holiday mood. That’s what hundreds of Tools for School boxes can do.

“Christmas came early!” 10News Anchor Ryan Bass announced on Thursday to a 5th-grade classroom at Kathleen Elementary in Lakeland. “Are you ready for some goodies?”

11-year-old Dwighmesha Martin told Ryan that her favorites in the box of supplies were crayons and paper.

“Because I like drawing,” she explained.

10News Anchor Carolina Leid and Meteorologist Bobby Deskins made deliveries of school supplies at Woodland Elementary in Zephyrhills. A huge Thank You sign covered with hearts greeted them in the school’s breezeway.

The kids, of course, loved receiving all the paper, pencils, and markers.

“It’s really going to help and I’m really excited,” nine-year-old Zion Johnson told Carolina.

And teachers like Acie Jenkins say the extra supplies will make a big difference to his students.

“With supplies, they’re ready for the day. And you’d be surprised how many students don’t have that,” Jenkins told Bobby. “This is a wonderful opportunity to do that.”

The 10News team and Publix employees left both schools on Thursday to choruses of “Thank-you's!"

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter