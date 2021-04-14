United Way launches Week of Giving

This is the largest volunteer event in the Tampa Bay area that connects volunteers of all kinds with the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — United Way Suncoast needs your help and its Week of Caring is the perfect time to get involved.

United Way Suncoast says its Week of Caring is the largest volunteer event in the Tampa Bay area that connects volunteers of all kinds with the community.

Katie Goetz with United Way Suncoast says this year they are really hoping to get more volunteers involved.

"Our volunteering is down about 50 percent. That’s about $250,000 worth of value that we traditionally just put right into the non-profit community. And that hasn’t been able to happen," Goetz said.

Some companies will be lending a hand.

Publix will work with the Pinellas Boys and Girls Club, T-Mobile will be in the Feeding Tampa Bay warehouse, and Northwestern Mutual will handle a beautification project at Veteran Memorial Park.

Goetz said there is still a lot to be thankful for.

"There is still so much to celebrate. Mr. Rogers says that in the time of crisis, you look for helpers. And United Way Suncoast is just full of helpers. And, the community finds us and says we want to help. And it’s hard not to be inspired by that.”

The organization's Week of Caring runs from April 18 through April 24.