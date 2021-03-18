18-year-old arrested after running out of police car on Clearwater Beach: Police

Officers say they were patrolling the beach when a fight broke out amongst a crowd of young adults.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police have arrested one man from Land O' Lakes after they say a fight involving a crowd of young adults escalated on Clearwater Beach Wednesday.

Clearwater Police officers were patrolling the beach when they addressed a large group of young adults for disorderly conduct issues and other ordinance violations, according to an arrest report.

Police say a fight broke out just before 7 p.m. as additional officers arrived, and quickly escalated due to the "non-compliant nature of the large crowd."

While trying to restore order, officers say they handcuffed Dominic Glass, 18, and placed him in the back of a police vehicle. As the officer walked around to the other side of the vehicle, a person in the crowd opened the door allowing Glass to run away, according to police.

The report says Glass was apprehended after a brief chase and charged with escape, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer without violence. Glass has been booked in the Pinellas County Jail.

Police say 26 officers total responded to the crowd and made four arrests from various incidents, including one person who battered a police officer. Officers say they have also identified the person who opened the police car door, and his arrest is pending.

"While many of the young adults in the video think this is funny, it has turned what would have been a very minor violation to one that will have severe consequences," Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said.