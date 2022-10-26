Authorities seek help for 1974 Dixie County cold case

The murder of James Norris is believed to be one of the oldest active homicide cases in Florida.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 4, 1974, James Norris, 24, landed in Miami from a flight while traveling under the name Richard Gunning.

He was carrying a large amount of money to buy marijuana that was not sold in California, which is where he was from, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

That same day, Norris mailed a postcard to his family from Inglis in Levy County, which is on the border with Citrus County. It was the last time his family had contact with him.

Two years later, "a bulldozer operator cutting through the woods off of U.S. Highway 19 in northern Dixie County near the Taylor County line came upon skeletal remains," according to FDLE.

Fast forward to 2011, authorities confirmed that the remains were of Norris.

On Wednesday, investigators renewed the call for information about the murder and are asking for any assistance to potentially pursue some leads.

"Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case," the news release stated.