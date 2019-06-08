ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people died after shootings Tuesday morning, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The shootings were a few blocks apart, according to the police.

First shooting

Police said the first shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on 13th Avenue South between 12th Street South and Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street South. Lorenzo Brunson, 34, died in the shooting, according to police.

Second shooting

Police said the second shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday near 12th Street and 10th Avenue South. Police say the shooter ran away.

One man pulled a gun and fired several shots at another man, according to the police.

The man who was shot died, police said. Authorities have not released the name of the man killed.

Police have set up a perimeter around the scene to try to find the accused shooter.

Detectives aren't saying whether the two shootings are related.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

