4 men arrested following multi-jurisdictional human trafficking investigation in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Four men were arrested following a multi-jurisdictional human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon.

The investigation began after a 16-year-old told a victim's advocate about her experience with Randy Coffelt, Jr., 44; Branden Sarno, 33; Sidney Smith, 68; and 29-year-old John Kehinde, all whom she met through dating websites back in December.

She initially met Coffelt on a site called Chat Avenue and began a relationship with him. Authorities said she began talking with him frequently through private messages and then through text messages.

Law enforcement said the then 15-year-old told Coffelt her age, to which he stated he "liked young girls."

After some time, Coffelt told the teen he wanted her to record having sex with other men and to send the video to him, a news release detailed.

"The survivor agreed to do this as she felt it would please Coffelt," Pasco deputies wrote in a statement.

Deputies said in March 2023, Coffelt set up arrangements with three men to have sex with the teen through Adult Friend Finder.

"Each man then picked up the survivor from her home, engaged in sexual conduct with the survivor while filming or attempting to film the acts and transmitted the videos back to Coffelt," deputies wrote.

Law enforcement also said the men also provided drugs and vapes to the teen during their encounters

Pasco deputies learned that Coffelt lived in Middleburg, Florida and with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested him.

All four men, in this case, were charged with several crimes – including human trafficking, use of a child in sexual performance and more.

During a news conference Thursday, Sheriff Chris Nocco urged parents and guardians to be aware of what children are doing online and with whom they are speaking.

"This young victim who bravely came forward to work with law enforcement officers has no doubt saved young girls from going through this same hell," said Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was also at the news conference.

Law enforcement said although all suspects were arrested in this case, there is the potential for additional victims and survivors. Anyone that may be a victim in this or any human trafficking case, should notify law enforcement immediately.