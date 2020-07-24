$5,000 reward offered for information about killed, partially mutilated Florida panther

A forensic examination of the panther carcass and other evidence indicated that the panther was intentionally killed and partially mutilated a day earlier.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Editors Note: The image above is a generic image of a Florida panther, not the big cat the FWC is seeking a reward for.

Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the intentional killing of an endangered Florida panther.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the reward Thursday.

A female panther was found dead east of Immokalee in Collier County on March 8. A forensic examination of the panther carcass and other evidence indicated that the panther was intentionally killed and partially mutilated a day earlier.

Florida panthers are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Intentionally killing a Florida panther is punishable by up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

According to the FWC, 14 panthers have died across the state in 2020. Of those, a majority were killed by vehicle strikes.