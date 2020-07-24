x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

crime

$5,000 reward offered for information about killed, partially mutilated Florida panther

A forensic examination of the panther carcass and other evidence indicated that the panther was intentionally killed and partially mutilated a day earlier.
Credit: AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Editors Note: The image above is a generic image of a Florida panther, not the big cat the FWC is seeking a reward for.

Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the intentional killing of an endangered Florida panther. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the reward Thursday. 

A female panther was found dead east of Immokalee in Collier County on March 8. A forensic examination of the panther carcass and other evidence indicated that the panther was intentionally killed and partially mutilated a day earlier. 

Florida panthers are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Intentionally killing a Florida panther is punishable by up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000. 

According to the FWC, 14 panthers have died across the state in 2020. Of those, a majority were killed by vehicle strikes. 

RELATED: 2 Florida panthers found dead just days apart

RELATED: A strange neurological disorder is making it hard for Florida panthers to walk
What other people are reading right now: