$5K reward offered for information in arson, burglary of Florida gun shop

The ATF says an unknown amount of people are believed to be involved in the crime.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Miami Field Division and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office need your help in identifying those accused of stealing firearms from a shop before setting it on fire.

According to the ATF, an unknown number of people broke into Tomick Firearms (FFL) around 4:50 a.m. on October 21 in Lake Placid before stealing several firearms.

When leaving, the individuals lit a fire at the front window of the store causing the sheriff's office and fire rescue to respond, according to a release.

Now, in hopes of getting leads on the crime, the ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for "information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible individuals."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, report it online or text ATFMIA to 63975. All calls are said to be kept confidential.

