FLORAL CITY, Fla. -- A 75-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he had been selling pounds of marijuana on a daily basis.

When serving a search warrant at the home of William Carlton Sr., deputies said they found more than a pound of marijuana, 20-gauge shotgun ammunition and more than $25,000 in cash inside Carlton's bedroom.

Deputies say they also found a large wooden barn on the property with a pound and a half of marijuana and pieces of distribution equipment inside.

Because of the large amount of cash and marijuana on the property, deputies said they believe Carlton had been selling pounds of marijuana on a daily basis.

Carlton was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis with the intent to distribute, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of paraphernalia.

"Not only was William Carlton Sr. a convicted felon in violation of the law by possessing firearm ammunition, but he was an even greater threat to our community from his illegal drugs activity," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement.

Prendergast said a growing number of drugs in Florida are laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that can be fatal.

"No one could know if the next batch of marijuana that Carlton would sell contained this deadly substance until it is too late," Prendergast said. "Fentanyl-laced marijuana is a real and growing concern. That's why your Sheriff's Office will never stop enforcing the law and combating the illegal drug activity to make Citrus County the safest community in Florida."

