What we know about the shooting death of former NBA star Adreian Payne

The former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player was 31.

ORLANDO, Fla — A day after former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne was killed in an overnight shooting in Orlando, new information on what led up to his death is coming to light.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Monday to an Orange County home. That's when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Why was Payne at the house?

An arrest affidavit released Tuesday claims that a woman who was in a relationship with Payne told investigators that she and Payne were asked to come over by a woman in a relationship with Dority.

Payne had previously served as a "mediator" for Dority and the woman when they argue often. The woman and Dority were said to have had a relationship.

Payne's girlfriend told detectives when she and Payne arrived, Dority was standing outside talking to his father next to the father's vehicle. That's when, according to the affidavit, she says Dority went into his house and returned with a gun which he shot at Payne.

Detectives say a woman can be heard on surveillance video saying "do not pull your gun out" and "we were asked to come here" before a single gunshot was heard.

"I shot him"

According to the affidavit, Dority called 911 after the shooting and said "This man tried coming to my house, he cut around my block, and he tried shooting me", "he act like he got a gun, and I shot him," and "he reached for his gun, I ran inside my house, and I shot him."

Detectives say Dortiy went on to tell them that he saw the "shape of a gun" on Payne's right side before Payne told him "I'll smoke you bra," leading Dority to believe Payne had a firearm. Dority also describes being intimidated by Payne who was said to be 7 feet tall, and 240 pounds.

The affidavit says that medical examiners confirmed Payne was not in possession of a firearm or holster when transported to the hospital.

In the affidavit, detectives say they believe Dority "knowingly and intentionally fired" a gun at Payne in an act of "premeditated killing."

Jail records show that Dority remains in the Orange County Jail without bond.