Manatee County sheriff says arrests were made in 2006 cold case

BRADENTON, Fla. — It's been more than 14 years since a missing teen was found dead and now the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it has made arrests.

The sheriff's office said Amber Woods, 16, was found dead in February of 2006 along State Road 62 near the Hardee County line.

Investigators said she was last seen alive by her aunt at their home in Hardee County after midnight on February 11. Her body was found later that morning by a person driving by, according to the sheriff's office.

Now, the sheriff's office says it has made arrests connected to her death.

The sheriff's office, the state attorney's office, and Woods' family are set to release more information at a Monday press conference at 10 a.m. in Bradenton.

