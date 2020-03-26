PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — AMIKids is releasing the findings of their internal investigation after a 12-year-old suffered a skull fracture, two subdural hematomas and a brain bleed at its Pinellas Park campus.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the student was "body-slammed" by an employee after allegedly skipping the lunch line. Police said it is believed the boy lost consciousness on more than one occasion.

The boy’s mother was not notified about what happened at school, according to police. Rather, a medical evaluation days later, after his mother thought he had the flu, revealed that the boy's skull was fractured, police said.

Now, AMIKids is saying their internal investigation shows contact with the 12-year-old’s mother was made, stating:

More than 20 calls were made to the mother’s phone from various staff at the program after the incident occurred,

Several direct conversations occurred between staff and the boy's mother

The boy's mother was informed that a restraint of her son had occurred

The boy's mother spoke directly to her son and staff after the incident occurred

Staff tried to coordinate a pick-up time and location for the boy with his mother

The results of their internal investigation also show that staff applied medical aid to the boy’s visible injuries immediately after he was restrained, according to AMIKids.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the young man involved during his time of recovery,” President & CEO, AMIkids Inc. Mike Thornton wrote in a letter to parents.

Two AMIkids employees were arrested after the incident -- Dontae Thomas was charged with aggravated child abuse and Jarvis West was charged with neglect of a child and failure to report child neglect.

The AMIKids program is currently under suspension until the conclusion of a Department of Juvenile Justice investigation.

“We will continue to fully cooperate with the Department of Juvenile Justice in their investigation into this incident,” Thornton wrote.

10News reached out to the Pinellas Park Police Department for comment.

