Anti-Asian hate crimes increased 339% in 2021, according to new report

It comes as the AAPI community marks the start of the Chinese New Year.

TAMPA, Fla. — This Chinese New Year comes amid the backdrop of a dramatic rise in reported hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States.



According to a new report, in 2021, anti-Asian hate crimes increased 339 percent in some major U.S. cities. The study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino shows that cities including New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles reported record numbers.

We spoke with the president of the Tampa Bay area's Suncoast Asian Cultural Association (SACA) about the hope for this Lunar New Year and the significance of the celebrations.

"It kind of gives a sense of renewal and hope that maybe we can change things and turn things around for many of us that want to bring a good change from Asian hate,” Jodi Balasi said.

SACA works year-round to share bring cultural awareness in the greater Tampa Bay area. They host dragon boat races and other activities.

There’s a cultural performance from 8-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Hard Rock Café in Tampa.