Body found near search for missing Arkansas woman, sheriff says

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video was filmed before the discovery of Sutherland's body.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a body was found near where Sydney Sutherland was reported missing.
The sheriff said the body was found around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21.
No further information is being released at this time.
Sydney Sutherland was last seen after leaving for a jog at around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs.
On Thursday, the sheriff confirmed Sutherland's cell phone was found north of her residence.