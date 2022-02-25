Bradenton police search for men accused of posing as pest control workers to commit burglaries

Police are reminding homeowners to not allow anyone they did not hire into their homes.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for two men they say posed as employees of a pest control company to rob homeowners.

According to police, the burglaries occurred between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Ironwood/Pinebrook neighborhood and at the River Oaks Condominiums.

To gain entry, officers say the men convinced residents they were hired to treat their homes by their property management.

"Once inside, one suspect distracted the residents, convincing them to move furniture to spray, while the other suspect stole items from the home," the police department wrote.

Police say the men are believed to have been driving a dark-colored 2019, or newer model, Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer hitch and a bed cover.

A third person who drove and stayed in the car was also involved in the burglaries, according to a press release.

"Anyone posing as a contractor on behalf of a homeowners association, management company or anyone else that you are not expecting you should confirm their employment status and identity before letting anyone into your home," police wrote.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow or Detective Todd Freed at (941) 932-9373 or 941-932-9370. Tips can also be emailed to bptips@bradentonpd.com.