Bradenton hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in critical condition; search underway for SUV

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with any tips.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are searching for an SUV officers say left the scene of a major crash in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Police Department says a pedestrian was seen walking east across 1st Street around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday evening. The person was not in a crosswalk, a spokesperson said.

Cars in two of the three lanes slowed down to avoid a crash. However, officers say a Chevrolet Tahoe in the third lane was unable to slow and hit the person.

The Tahoe, which was white with tinted windows and chrome rims, then drove away, according to law enforcement. Police say it has "extensive" front-end damage.

As of Friday afternoon, the pedestrian was still in the hospital with critical injuries.