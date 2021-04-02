Police searching for car carrying vials of COVID-19 vaccines stolen from Strawberry Festival Grounds

The car is a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJJ58, according to the report.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City Police are looking for a car they say was stolen yesterday at 4:00 p.m. from the Strawberry Festival Grounds. The car was carrying vials of COVID-19 vaccine set to be distributed at that location, according to the report.

Police say the car is a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJJ58.

The man police believe to be responsible is described as thin and light-skinned with long hair, wearing a light colored hoodie. He is believed to be in his early 20s, the report says.

Detectives say they immediately responded to the incident location and a nationwide alert has been placed on the vehicle.