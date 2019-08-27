ORLANDO, Fla. — The charges may be dropped against a woman accused of stealing her husband's guns and giving them to police after saying she was the victim of domestic violence.

Authorities say Courtney Irby gave her estranged husband's guns to police after he was charged with domestic violence-aggravated battery, only to find herself arrested for theft.

Irby spent six days in jail on charges of armed burglary and grand theft after investigators say she retrieved the assault rifle and handgun from her husband's apartment and gave them to the Lakeland Police. Joseph Irby was spending one day in jail at the time, accused of ramming into her car after a June 14 divorce hearing.

According to John Chambliss with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, both Courtney and Joseph Irby have to complete a 12-month pretrial intervention program for their cases to be dropped.

If both separately complete the program, the charges against them will be dropped.

