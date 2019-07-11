WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested 17 men, some of whom are accused of contacting kids or soliciting sexually explicit photos of children.

A former middle school assistant principal, two theme park workers, and a registered nurse are among those arrested, investigators confirmed Thursday evening. The names of the people arrested have not yet been released.

They were all caught during a month-long special investigation by the Computer Crimes Unit, which focuses on identifying people who have possessed or shared child porn.

"The people arrested during this operation prey on the most innocent and vulnerable among us -- our children," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "The undercover detectives who investigate these crimes have to see things that nobody should have to see, and no child should have to experience. Each one of these arrests has removed a predator from our streets, and the internet."

The sheriff will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed on the 10News Facebook page.

Judd's office also conducted another recent investigation aimed at making sure convicted sex offenders and sex predators were compliant with state law ahead of Halloween. During that separate operation, 14 men who were previously convicted were arrested again.

"Our detectives work hard year-round to keep track of convicted sexual offenders and predators who reside here," Judd said. "We also monitor whether or not they remain compliant with the law. We know our citizens are concerned about predators and offenders being around children during events such as Halloween, so every year we conduct initiatives like this one. These suspects learned the hard way that we take every one of the requirements seriously, and failure to comply will result in an arrest."

