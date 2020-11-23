FHP: Armed woman arrested after chase across 2 counties ends in crash

Speeds reached more than 100 mph, according to law enforcement.

She was armed, speeding and refused to stop, deputies say.

A pistol-packing 57-year-old woman is accused of leading authorities on a chase Monday across two Florida counties.

Investigators say the whole ordeal began around 11 a.m. Monday. That's when the Citrus County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Joyce Tracy Holubec, who authorities say was accused of domestic battery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in connection with an incident in Inverness.

According to law enforcement, she was driving a silver 2015 Nissan Armada and had a .380 caliber firearm.

The pursuit eventually entered Hernando County on Snow Memorial Highway, prompting Citrus County deputies to request help from Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say troopers intercepted Holubec on US-41 at Croom Road. She drove at speeds above 100 mph while trying to collide with troopers, according to an FHP news release.

Around Fort Dade Avenue, just north of Florida State Road 50, troopers performed a PIT maneuver. At that point, the Armada drove into the woods, flipped over and began to produce smoke.

Troopers say they got Holubec out of the SUV and made sure she was taken to the hospital for medical attention. According to FHP, she suffered minor injuries.

Two troopers also suffered minor injuries while removing Holubec from the SUV, FHP said. They were treated at the scene.

When Holubec was released from the hospital, FHP says she was taken to the Hernando County Jail. She was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a felony, reckless driving and felony drug charges.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is expected to add additional charges.

