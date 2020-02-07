Civilian suspect named in connection to disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

The suspect was identified as Cecily Aguilar.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report on the first suspect in Vanessa Guillen's case who killed himself late Tuesday.

A second suspect has been identified in the case of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Cecily Aguilar was identified as the civilian suspect in connection with the disappearance of Guillen. The Bell County Sheriff's Office told 6 News she will be handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service. The charge has not been given yet.

A previous release from Fort Hood on the arrest indicated that the person in custody, now confirmed as Aguilar, is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Fort Hood investigators identified Spc. Aaron Robinson as another suspect during a press conference July 2. Robinson was the man who killed himself as police officers approached him to arrest him late Tuesday night.

Human remains were found near the Leon River June 30 during a search for Guillen. Although the remains have not been officially identified, Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam said she believed the remains found belonged to the missing soldier.

Guillen was last seen the morning of April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood. Several personal belongings, including her car keys, room key and identification card were found in the armory room where she was working earlier that day.

This story is developing and will be updated as new details become available.