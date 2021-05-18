Man killed in shooting outside Clearwater bar

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department says a man was killed in an early morning shooting outside a Clearwater bar.
Officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Idle Spur Saloon.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
