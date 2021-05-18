x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Man killed in shooting outside Clearwater bar

Officers say a shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Idle Spur Saloon.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh background blur

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department says a man was killed in an early morning shooting outside a Clearwater bar. 

Officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Idle Spur Saloon.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter