Coast Guard drops off more than $1 billion of seized cocaine and marijuana in Florida

The drugs were offloaded at Port Everglades.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A billion-dollar drug bust.

That's what the U.S. Coast Guard tells CBS News it recently pulled off.

The military branch tells CBS it offloaded thousands of pounds of marijuana and cocaine Thursday at Port Everglades. The value of the drugs dropped off in Florida was about $1.06 billion.

CBS says nine American ships seized 54,500 pounds of coke and 15,800 pounds of pot. In fact, the Cutter James crew broke a record for largest single cocaine interdiction in Coast Guard history during its last 90-day patrol, hauling in 10,915 pounds of coke.