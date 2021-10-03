Feds charge Lakeland woman for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot

TAMPA, Fla. — A Lakeland woman faces several charges for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Corinne Montoni, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning at her home in Polk County after a search warrant was issued. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs says electronic devices were taken from the home and led to her arrest.
Montoni is charged with the following:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Entering and remaining; Disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
- Aiding and abetting the commission of these offenses against the United States
Montoni's lawyer, Paul Showalter, says he and his client had been negotiating her charges with U.S. Attorney for the past couple of months. According to Showalter, she planned on turning herself in but wasn't given the opportunity.
"We've been in negotiation with the U.S. Attorney's office and finally got to today," Showalter said. When asked if Montoni's charges were fair and why she went to Washington, D.C., Showalter stopped taking questions.
The extent of Montoni's alleged involvement in the riot is not yet known; 10 Tampa Bay is working to learn more information.
A magistrate judge with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida released Montoni on a $25,000 signature bond. Her travel is restricted to the Middle District of Florida and her passport must be surrendered by Friday, March 12.
Montoni will appear in front of a D.C. judge on Monday via Zoom. Her hearing is set for 1 p.m.
Five people died in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who worked to defend the building after former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat in the election.
- Fallen Tampa officer veered cruiser into path of wrong-way driver to keep others safe, chief says
- Need a COVID vaccine? Tampa's FEMA site has hundreds of them
- Jury selection begins in Derek Chauvin murder trial
- Texts show Manatee County leader, developer discuss how vaccine pop-up site could help Gov. DeSantis
- Sex offender on the run for 21 years lived under fake name in Pasco County, US Marshals say
- Police: Occupants in car shot more than a dozen times were likely 'targeted' in Clearwater drive-by shooting
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter