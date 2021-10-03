Feds charge Lakeland woman for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot

Corinne Montoni, 31, was arrested at her home Tuesday morning in Polk County after officers confiscated electronic devices.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Lakeland woman faces several charges for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Corinne Montoni, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning at her home in Polk County after a search warrant was issued. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs says electronic devices were taken from the home and led to her arrest.

Montoni is charged with the following:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining; Disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct; Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Aiding and abetting the commission of these offenses against the United States

Montoni's lawyer, Paul Showalter, says he and his client had been negotiating her charges with U.S. Attorney for the past couple of months. According to Showalter, she planned on turning herself in but wasn't given the opportunity.

"We've been in negotiation with the U.S. Attorney's office and finally got to today," Showalter said. When asked if Montoni's charges were fair and why she went to Washington, D.C., Showalter stopped taking questions.

The extent of Montoni's alleged involvement in the riot is not yet known; 10 Tampa Bay is working to learn more information.

A magistrate judge with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida released Montoni on a $25,000 signature bond. Her travel is restricted to the Middle District of Florida and her passport must be surrendered by Friday, March 12.

Montoni will appear in front of a D.C. judge on Monday via Zoom. Her hearing is set for 1 p.m.

Five people died in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who worked to defend the building after former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat in the election.

