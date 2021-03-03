Former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad set to enter plea deal for firing at deputies in 2019

He will appear via video from the Pasco County Jail to enter the plea at 9 a.m. March 3.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The former Port Richey mayor accused of shooting at Pasco County deputies during a 2019 SWAT raid on his home is set to enter a plea deal in court Wednesday.

The deal would send Dale Massad to state prison for three years. At a 9 a.m. hearing, a judge is expected to officially accept his plea deal. Massad will appear via video from the Pasco County Jail.

Dale Massad was first arrested on Feb. 21, 2019, after investigators say he opened fire on deputies who were trying to arrest him for practicing medicine without a license. The raid on Massad's home came after both the Port Richey city manager and police chief reached out to FDLE and accused Massad of corruption, drug abuse and practicing medicine without a license.

Investigators said Massad lost his medical license after the death of a 3-year-old patient in 1992.

At the time of his arrest, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Massad was a "known drug user" and was a "drug dealer."

While he was in jail, prosecutors said Massad tried to get then acting mayor Terrence Rowe to make someone pay for his arrest.

Rowe and Massad were both arrested. Massad was convicted of attempting to solicit conspiracy and using a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a crime. Rowe was charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a crime.

Massad previously attempted to have his case dismissed, claiming he was standing his ground when he shot at Pasco County deputies.