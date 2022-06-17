Police: Man killed in St. Pete shooting

The accused shooter was found and is in custody.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg said a man transported to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound is dead after he was shot Friday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died, St. Pete police say.

Authorities were able to locate the alleged shooter in this homicide investigation. Police said they found him a few blocks away and is now in custody.