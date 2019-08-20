TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of nine men they say were associated with a violent street gang.

Police say the men from the "200 Skudda Gang" were arrested on homicide, credit card fraud, racketeering, drugs and identity theft charges.

Officers say the street gang is violent and associated with fraud throughout the United States involving hundreds of victims. According to police, the gang was operating within the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County and Conyers County, Ga.

The nine men were rounded up in a series of arrests after a two-year-long investigation into the criminal activities, police say.

Representatives from Tampa police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida attorney general's office are expected to discuss the arrests during a 2 p.m. news conference.

