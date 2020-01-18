CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man was arrested Jan. 17 after a complaint about a possible rooster fighting ring was filed with Pinellas County Animal Services.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives went out to the home off Verona Avenue and found several roosters, what appeared to be a fighting ring and multiple cages in the backyard.

Detectives spoke with homeowner Juan Gilberto Ortego, 49, and attempted to conduct a welfare check on the roosters, but Ortega declined.

After obtaining a search warrant for the property, 11 roosters were seized and collected by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

According to detectives, all 11 roosters showed signs of being involved in fighting as their combs were cropped and their feathers were removed from the breasts. The roosters also appeared to have injuries to their waddles and combs.

Additional items used in rooster fighting were collected from the yard, including a whip, training devices, clippers and syringes.

Ortega was taken into custody and charged with one count of fighting or baiting animals and one count of felony cruelty to animals.

During this investigation detectives also say they found a detached garage on the property that contained what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation. Twenty marijuana plants were collected.

Additional charges regarding the possible grow operation are pending.

