Woman charged with DUI manslaughter in wrong-way I-75 crash that killed man, seriously hurt teen

Her blood-alcohol concentration level was .133, according to law enforcement.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Troopers have just arrested a 37-year-old Punta Gorda woman in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash that happened on I-75 just before the holidays in Sarasota.

Florida Highway Patrol's Traffic Homicide Division says it conducted an "exhaustive criminal investigation" into the crash that killed a 21-year-old man from Lauderdale Lakes and seriously injured a 16-year-old girl.

According to FHP, Olivia Hernandez was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 194 around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 14. That's when troopers say she collided head-on with a 2012 Nissan. The crash killed the 21-year-old Nissan driver and injured his teenage passenger.

FHP says a toxicology examination determined Hernandez’s blood-alcohol concentration level was .133.

She was booked on Thursday into the Sarasota County Jail. Hernandez was charged with DUI (manslaughter), DUI (serious bodily injury), and DUI (property damage).