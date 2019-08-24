ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities said they located and arrested an inmate who escaped from a Florida jail.

Thirty-one year-old Michael Anthony Perkins was unloading a food truck early Saturday morning when authorities say he escaped from the Escambia County Jail. Deputies are searching the area with K-9 teams.

Perkins was arrested in June on charges of burglary, larceny and dealing in stolen property.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office UPDATE*** Michael A. Perkins has been located and arrested! Mich... ael Anthony Perkins, DOB 3/29/1988, escaped from the Escambia County Jail @ 0500am this morning 8/24/2019.

