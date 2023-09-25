Three-year-old Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews was described by her grandmother as a lovely child who was a joy to be around.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family have identified the three-year-old child left dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Jacksonville's Baymeadows area.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the JTB Apartments in the Baymeadows area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, five individuals had traveled to the apartments, "possibly to conduct the private sale of a dog." Officers say a dispute lead to the shooting. Four people were shot, three were killed including the three-year-old.

Three-year-old Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews was described by her grandmother as a lovely child who was a joy to be around. The family affectionately called her Kae, or Kae-Boogie. At this time, the family is still grieving the loss, and spoke with First Coast News over the phone.

Investigators say two of the of victims were in their 20’s and the last shooting victim still needs to be identified.

First Coast News spoke with Men Against Destruction, Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS) Outreach Coordinator AJ Jordan who said the shooting is taking a massive toll on the 3-year-old's family.

"Our families need support because this is devastating for families. It's tearing families apart," Jordan said. "Any type of gun violence doesn't make sense. Whether it's a dog, drug deal, breaking in a house, whatever, it don't make sense."