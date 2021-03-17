FHP: Man arrested for DUI after crashing into New Port Richey officer

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey Police officer in a marked patrol car was struck by an impaired driver Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the officer was driving along Congress Street, just south of Massachusetts Avenue when the driver of a Dodge Avenger failed to stop for traffic and collided with the rear of the patrol car.
FHP says both the officer and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
After investigating, troopers say the driver of the Dodge Avenger was impaired at the time of the crash. Troopers also found that his driver's license was suspended, revoked, and canceled for multiple prior violations, including two DUI convictions.
FHP arrested Kevin Lee Buchanan, 44, on felony charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Buchanan was taken to Land O' Lakes Jail where he refused to provide a breath sample, according to the crash report.
