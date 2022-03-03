Florida man indicted for aiming laser pointer at Coast Guard helicopter

The DOJ says it happened in the airspace over Clay County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orange Park man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he aimed a laser pointer at a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that was involved in a training exercise over Florida.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that 41-year-old Justin Marland Fisher was indicted for knowingly pointing the laser at the chopper. If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say the incident happened while the helicopter was doing a training mission over Green Cove Springs. And, investigators say such situations are becoming more common.

According to the FAA, there was a record number of laser strikes last year. The government took more than 9,700 reports from pilots in 2021. That's up 41 percent from the year prior.

"Laser strikes on aircraft remain a serious threat to aviation safety. Intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law," wrote U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg's Office, which is handling the case.