20-year-old charged with DUI after being stopped driving golf cart on highway in Key West

The 20-year-old was stopped after reports came in of a drunken golf cart driver leaving a gas station, deputies explain.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man over the weekend they described as being intoxicated during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office explains James Jackson from Key West was pulled over around 5 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 while driving a Key West Golf Club golf cart.

According to the agency, there were several opened and unopened bottles of alcoholic drinks in the golf cart. And there reportedly were dents and bent portions of the golf cart along with a portion of the windshield missing and damage to the front tires.

The Key West Police Department is investigating reports of damage done earlier to the Key West Golf Club course along with a stolen golf cart, deputies explain.

Jackson was arrested and charged with DUI, larceny, vehicle theft, criminal mischief/property damage, possession of alcohol while underage and possession of a fake ID.