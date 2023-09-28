Former Florida high school security guard accused of sexual battery on student

George Stoney IV, 31, was charged with sexual battery and sexual battery by person in familial or custodial authority.

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A former high school security guard in Florida is accused of having sex with a teen student.

George Stoney IV, 31, was charged with sexual battery and sexual battery by person in familial or custodial authority.

On April 15, authorities received a report from Leon High School official that launched an investigation into the incident, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say Stoney worked as a security guard at the school and was in contact with a 16-year-old female student since February via phone calls and text messages.

The student reportedly cooperated with investigators and told them what occurred when she and Stoney were together or communicating through the phone.

According to court documents retrieved by the Tallahassee Democrat, Stoney's wife found him and the student in their apartment back in April.

The 31-year-old man was reportedly putting on his shorts while appearing "to be nervous" while "pacing back and forth." His wife also found the teen hiding behind a couch wearing only her shirt and underwear.

The newspaper company revealed that court documents said Stoney's wife "described the apartment as smelling like 'sex.'"

Court documents reportedly showed that Stoney stated he never had sex with the student on that day, but he would have if his wife never walked into the apartment.

The 31-year-old's wife called the school after the incident to let the principal know, who then called the sheriff's office, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The student reportedly told investigators she and Stoney had been seeing each other since December 2022 and had sex on multiple occasions.

"Based on the evidence collected, phone records, and other digital evidence, detectives found probable cause to obtain warrants for Stoney’s arrest," the sheriff's office says.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.