MILTON, Fla. — A Santa Rosa County man was tased and arrested after deputies say he sliced a neighbor with a machete-style knife after being overheard threatening to kill somebody with "kindness," which appears to be the name of his weapon of choice.

Investigators say neighbors heard yelling and banging coming from a home Wednesday on Bruce Lane near State Road 87 in Milton, Florida. At one point, an arrest report says one neighbor heard the man say he was going to "kill 'em with kindness."

When two concerned neighbors tried to intervene, Bryan Stewart, 30, is accused of running outside and toward one of them with the machete-like knife that had the word "kindness" written on the blade.

One of the neighbors shielded the other and ended up with a half-inch cut to his left hand, an arrest report said.

Stewart was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say he smelled like alcohol, and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

"I had to constantly repeat things to Stewart numerous times as if he was just not understanding what I was saying," a responding deputy wrote in the affidavit. "Prior to my departure from the scene, Stewart would not stop banging his head and kicking the inside of the patrol car."

Stewart was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bond.

