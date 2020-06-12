Florida man blasts 'Bad Boys' while being arrested for street racing

Deputies say the driver reached for the audio dial as they were walking away to run his license.

NAPLES, Fla. — Three Florida men answered the lyrical question of, "whatcha gonna do when they come for you?" by blasting the opening theme song to the TV show "Cops" when arrested, according to deputies.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says as they were pulling over two men for street racing, one reached for the audio dial to play "Bad Boys" for deputies.

Oscar Manuel Llera Iturralde, 19, and Jose Luis Ramirez-Sanchez, 20, are accused of racing on a public highway Thursday night after doing a "slow-roll" past deputies.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says they saw the men's Ford Mustang and silver Infiniti pass them before someone inside the car leaned out the window and yelled to initiate the race.

A three-second countdown later and they were off. Deputies caught up to the duo at a red light, but as soon as it turned green, they say the cars sped off at speeds of 80-95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Once the sheriff's office was able to catch up to the group again is when they say Iturralde blasted the song as deputies walked away to run his license.

A third man, 19-year-old Aguilar Hernandez, was charged with "knowingly riding as a passenger" and for coordinating the race between the two cars, according to an arrest report.

