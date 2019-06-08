Three years ago, a man nicknamed "Murder" was charged in connection with a deadly home invasion in Bradenton.

On Monday, Courtney Lawrence, 30, who also has "Murder" tattooed on his neck, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Bradenton Herald reported in May 2016 that four or five armed men stormed a home and demanded money from the 38-year-old owner. Deputies say the homeowner and the gunman exchanged gunfire.

The homeowner and one of the alleged gunmen, Emanuel Johnson, were injured in the shootout, and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Miami Herald said Lawrence was identified as one of the alleged gunmen when he was dropped off at a local hospital within 30 minutes of the shooting. The Herald said he had gunshot wounds on his buttocks and an injury to his shoulder.

An investigation from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Lawrence admitted he had been shot during an armed robbery and that an accomplice had been killed.

Lawrence pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

