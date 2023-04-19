Man accused of stealing $2,400 worth of Pokemon cards from Largo Walmart

The man told authorities he was going to his car to get his wallet after realizing he didn't have it with him in the store.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — A Plant City man was arrested after he was caught stealing Pokemon cards from a Walmart in Largo, according to an arrest affidavit.

Pinellas County deputies responded at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, April 17, to the Walmart located on Roosevelt Boulevard after receiving a report of a customer stealing from the store.

Philip Maderas, 35, is accused of stealing $2,469 worth of collectible Pokemon cards out of the store, the affidavit says. Maderas was stopped after pushing the cart into the exit area and ran from the store while discarding the shopping cart. Not long after, he was located and apprehended, records say.

He later admitted to authorities that he was going to his car to get his wallet after realizing he didn't have it with him in the store. The store was able to retrieve the Pokemon cards.