PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A homeless man hid a bottle of wine in his pants, went into the bathroom and drank it all, then left without paying for it, Pinellas Park police said.

According to an affidavit, Ty Kelley, 55, went to the Walmart on U.S. 19 on Wednesday afternoon and grabbed a bottle of Barefoot Riesling wine worth $6.98.

He stuck the bottle in his pants and went to the bathroom, where he drank the whole bottle, according to police. He then tossed the empty bottle in the trash and walked out without paying, police said.

Loss prevention workers saw him, however, and stopped him.

He is charged with petit theft and remains in jail on $250 bail.

Jail records show multiple arrests for Kelley, including for marijuana possession, burglary, DUI and battery.

